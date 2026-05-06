Telangana rains: Four farmers dead, three injured as sheds collapse in Mancherial

Hyderabad:

At least four farmers died, and three others were injured after tin-roofed sheds and dilapidated structures collapsed in two separate incidents in Mancherial district of Telangana, officials said on Wednesday.

Two people died when a shed caved in at Kothuru village

The incidents was reported in two villages of Luxettipet mandal late on Tuesday night, when the farmers were taking shelter in the structures following heavy rain and strong winds. Officials further added that two people died when a shed caved in at Kothuru village.

In a separate incident in Gampalapalli village, two more persons died after another structure collapsed, police and district authorities said.

Three injured were shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar for treatment

The three injured were shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar for treatment, police said. Preliminary reports indicate that unseasonal rains accompanied by strong winds weakened the structures, leading to the collapses. Authorities are assessing the situation, and further investigation is underway.

In another development last week, six persons suffered injuries, one of them critically, when a reactor exploded in a pharma plant in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Friday.

The reactor in the plant near Chityal in the district is believed to have exploded due to pressure, a police official told PTI. Eight people were working at the time of the accident and five of them sustained 10-15 per cent burns, he said. Two persons escaped unhurt. All the injured persons are undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official added.

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