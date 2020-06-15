Telangana puts price cap on private hospitals treating COVID patients

Image Source : AP A person's sample being taken for COVID-19 test.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday announced that private hospitals in the state have been allowed to test people for coronavirus, however, they will have to follow testing rates set by the government and should not exceed the limit.

COVID-19 test charges in private hospitals in Telangana

For private hospitals, the government has fixed Rs 2,200 for conducting coronavirus test, while Rs 4,000 for isolation beds.

Cost for ICU beds with and without ventilator

Rs 7,500 have been set for facilitating ICU beds without ventilator support while Rs 9,000 with the ventilator. The health minister further said that the government will also speed up testing in Hyderabad and 30 other nearby regions.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary Somesh Kumar has said those who are coming to government hospitals for treatment can come as the government is fully prepared while those wanted to be treated in private hospitals can go there for treatment.

However, strict action will be taken against private hospitals if found to be violating government guidelines or taking advantage of somebody's helplessness.

