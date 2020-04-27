Telangana records just 2 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours; no case in 21 districts

Image Source : PTI Telangana records just 2 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours

Days after witnessing huge surges in coronavirus cases, Telangana on Monday reported only two COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of positive cases to 1003 in the state. Besides that, 97 per cent of the coronavirus patients in Telangana are getting discharged after recovery. With this recovery rate, at least 332 patients have been recovered so far while, 16 people were discharged on Monday. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state is 646.

Apart from that, a press release from Telangana Chief Minister's Office stated that, 21 districts in the state would turn into districts without even one corona positive case, as no cases were detected in these districts in recent days.

On Monday, when the tests were conducted on 159 people, only two turned out to be positive. Both the patients are from Hyderabad, the worst-hit district in the state. Hyderabad currently has 400 active COVID-19 cases in the GHMC.

However, the deadly contagious virus has claimed 25 lives in the state.

Coronavirus in Telanagana: Check the district-wise list

Telangana district-wise list of coronavirus cases

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage