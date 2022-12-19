Telangana: Nephew of AIMIM leader attacked at party's office in Hyderabad, dies

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI "The man had been rushed to the Owaisi Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way," said ACP Reddy.

An unknown person was attacked at Telangana's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator's office in Hyderabad, a police official said on Monday.

The 22-year-old man, identified as Murtaza Anas, was the nephew of an AIMIM corporator who works at the corporator's office located in the Lalitha Bagh area in Hyderabad's Old City.

"An unknown person attacked the nephew of an AIMIM corporator at the AIMIM Corporator's office at Lalitha Bagh in Hyderabad’s Old City. He later died in the hospital, MD Amjad Ali, Inspector, Bhavani Nagar said.

Police said that the man had been attacked by two assailants with a sharp knife. "People told us that 2 persons attacked him with a sharp-edged knife," ACP S Reddy, Santosh Nagar

"The man had been rushed to the Owaisi Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way," said ACP Reddy. The police are investigating the incident.

