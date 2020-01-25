Telangana Municipal Election Results 2020 live: Fate of 129 candidates to be decided as counting underway

Representational image

Telangana Municipal Election Result 2020: Counting of votes for the civic body polls which were held on January 22 (Wednesday) is underway as fate of 129 candidates will be decided today. The polling was held through paper ballots on Wednesday. The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party, which registered an impressive victory in all the previously held polls, such as Legislative Assembly, Parliament, Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad, is hopeful that even in the present Municipal Elections it will get an impressive and decisive victory.

On the other hand, the opposition parties, Congress and BJP say that the results will reverse their earlier defeats. Leaders from the national parties Congress and BJP are declaring that there are keen contests at several places and they will undermine the dominance of the TRS. All the political parties did a vigorous campaign. Will the results be on the predictions made by the Opposition and the TRS’ majority come down? Or the TRS continue its victory march? This is leading to an interesting debate all over.

Telangana Municipal Election Result 2020 | live updates

09:30 AM | In 120, municipalities there are total 2,727 wards, of this 80 Wards became unanimous and the rest 2647 went for the polls.

08:30 AM | In 9 municipal corporations, there are 325 wards of which only one ward became unanimous and elections held for the remaining 324.

08:00 AM | Counting of votes start. A total of 129 candidates fate to be decided.

07:30 AM | On January 22, in the State, elections took place for 120 Municipalities and 9 Municipal Corporations. Overall the voting percentage was 70.26.

Will TRS break the national records?

Will the TRS, which recorded victories on a record level in every election it took part since the formation of the Telangana State, continue its winning spree in the Municipal Polls too? Or will it witness decrease? This is the question, which is uppermost in minds of many people. While the TRS is confident that like in the polls for the rural local bodies, in the municipal elections too it will create a record.

TRS won 100% Zila Parishads

In 2019, the real local bodies elections for the Zila Parishads and Mandal Parishads. The TRS has created a national record. The TRS won all the 32 Zilla Parishads. This is the feat, which no one ever did in the past or in the present in the entire country. The Opposition parties like the Congress, BJP could not win even single seat.

When the polls took place for 537 Zila Parishads territory constituencies, TRS won 448 (83.42 per cent). Congress got only 75 seats (13.9 per cent) while the BJP got only 8 (0.14 per cent). Elections were held for 5,817 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) in the State. TRS won 3,556 (61.13 per cent), Congress 1,377 (23. 67 per cent), BJP 211 (3.62 per cent).

Of the total 537 Mandal Parishad President posts, TRS won 431, Congress 72, BJP only 6.

A look at 2016 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections

In 2016, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections (GHMC) too the TRS registered a huge victory. Of the 150 Wards, TRS won 99 Wards, its alliance partner AIMIM 44, while the Congress won 2, BJP 4 and TDP one Ward. In the annals of the GHMC History, for the first time one political party won so many Wards and was able to have Mayor’s post on its own without any support from other parties.

TRS comes back to power for the successive second time in 2018

In the Assembly polls that took place in December in 2018 for 119 seats, the TRS got 46.87 per cent of votes and secured 88 seats. Congress got 28.43 per cent of votes and won 19 seats while the BJP got only 6.98 per cent of votes and confined itself to one seat! The AIMIM got 2.71 per cent of votes and won 7 seats.

In the 2019 Parliament elections, while the entire country witnessed Narendra Modi’s wave and the BJP influence, in Telangana State TRS showed its dominance. Of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana State, TRS got 41.71 per cent votes and won 9 seats. Congress got 29.79 per cent votes and won 3 seats while the BJP got 19.65 per cent votes and secured 4 seats. The AIMIM with 2.8 per cent votes won a single seat.

