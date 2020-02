Image Source : ANI Telangana ministers eat chicken pieces on stage in a public event in Hyderabad to dispel rumours revolving around Coronavirus

In order to shut down all the rumours that eating chicken, eggs would cause you Coronavirus, Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav ate chicken pieces on stage at a public event in Tank Bund area in Hyderabad on Friday. The ministers who were dressed in white clothes holding chicken leg pieces displayed themselves in public while eating them to dispel fears.