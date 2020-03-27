Telangana man with travel history to Delhi tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : AP Telangana man with travel history to Delhi tested coronavirus positive

The total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in Telangana reaches 45 on Friday morning after a 45-year-old man with a travel history to Delhi, tested positive. As per the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, one person has been cured till now in Telangana. 10 infected coronavirus patients in the state are foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, the process of contamination has started in the residential areas of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Rangareddy district areas.

Earlier, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appealed to the people to adhere to lockdown rules amid coronavirus outbreak in the country adding that the state will be enforced to impose a curfew if people don't follow it strictly and also giving out a warning that shoot-at-sight situation may arise if people are found violating the 21-day lockdown.

