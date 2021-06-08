Telangana lockdown: Will CM K Chandrashekar Rao announce relaxations?

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The present lockdown in Telangana is scheduled to end on Wednesday, June 9.

Telangana lockdown news update: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is meeting his cabinet colleagues on Tuesday to decide on the extension of ongoing Covid-induced lockdown in the state. The present lockdown is scheduled to end on Wednesday, June 9.

Situation in the state amidst the Corona, medical and health, agriculture operations, the economic situation in the state due to lockdown and other issues are also likely to be discussed in the Cabinet meeting.

With the COVID-19 on the downtrend following the measures taken by the government, the Cabinet may discuss the action to be taken department-wise.

The Cabinet may dwell on the preventive measures to be taken by the medical and health department and its readiness to face the third wave of COVID-19, if any.

The Cabinet will also focus on the impact of lockdown on the State's economy and may take decisions accordingly, an official statement said.

Telangana reported 1,933 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 5,93,103, while the toll rose to 3,394 with 16 more deaths.

