Telangana: 31 students at govt-run school fall ill after having dinner; probe ordered

The students of the residential school for boys in Kagaznagar town complained of health issues

DMHO Prabhakar Reddy said the condition of the students was stable

Telangana: In yet another case of food poisoning, as many as 31 students of a minority residential school in Telangana have taken ill. According to the details, the incident was reported from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district at a government-run school.

The students of the residential school for boys in Kagaznagar town complained of stomach ache and vomiting after dinner on Monday.

As word spread about the incident, local media persons reached the school but the staff did not allow them to enter the premises.

The staff tried to shift the students from the rear door.

Police reached the spot and shifted the affected students to the hospital in their vehicles.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Prabhakar Reddy said the condition of the students was stable. He ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Officials said it appeared that due to the shortage of staff, rice was not washed before cooking.

Students said that they had complained to the principal about insects found in the food which was served to them, but no action was taken.

This is the latest in a series of incidents of food poisoning at government-run residential educational institutions in the state.

A recent study by an NGO revealed that 1,100 students in government-run schools suffered food poisoning in 2022.

According to Kota Neelima, director, the Institute of Perception Studies, lizards, frogs, earthworms and insects were found in the food served to students.

(With inputs from IANS)

