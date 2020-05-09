Telangana: 31 fresh COVID-19 cases reported, toll rises to 30

Image Source : PTI 31 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Telangana reported one death and 31 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 1,163. The number of deaths rose to 30 after one person succumbed to the virus, according to a COVID-19 bulletin. It said 24 people were discharged on Saturday.

The number of people cured/discharged till date stood at 751.

The number of people who are undergoing treatment (active cases) as on date was 382.

Out of the 31 fresh cases, 30 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, while one is a migrant (who returned to Telangana from other states).

