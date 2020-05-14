Image Source : PTI 47 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana

Forty-seven fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the number of virus cases in the state to 1,414. A State COVID 19 bulletin said 13 people were discharged from hospitals on Thursday after recovery.

The number of people cured/discharged till date stood at 952. No fresh death was reported and the number of virus-related deaths continued to be 34.

The number of people undergoing treatment for the virus (active cases) as on date was 428, the bulletin said. Out of the 47 fresh cases, 40 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), while five were from the neighbouring Ranga Reddy district.

The two others were those who entered the state.

