Tamil Nadu announces Rs 10 crore aid to flood-hit Telangana

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street, in Hyderabad after heavy rainfall.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced Rs 10 crore aid to Telangana for relief works in flood-affected Hyderabad and other districts. Chief Minister EK Palaniswami conveyed in a letter to his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao that he has ordered immediate contribution of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund as a token of support.

The Tamil Nadu government will also send blankets and mats as relief materials to the affected families.

Palaniswami wrote that the heavy rains and unprecedented floods in the city of Hyderabad and in certain districts of Telangana have caused extensive damage to property and have taken a toll on people's lives.

"In this difficult time, on behalf of the state government and the people of Tamil Nadu, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members of all those who have lost their lives in the rains and floods," read the letter by Palaniswami.

"I also assure you that the government of Tamil Nadu stands ready to render any assistance as may be required by the government of Telangana," he added.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar Rao thanked Palaniswami for announcing Rs 10 crore aid to the state, which suffered huge losses due to heavy rains and floods. The CM also thanked his Tamil Nadu counterpart for planning to send blankets, quilts etc.

The Telangana CM also urged the industrialists, traders, business establishments and others to come forward to extend their help to the people who suffered due to heavy rains and floods. He asked them to donate generously to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Heavy rains and floods since October 13 in Telangana have claimed 70 lives, including 33 in Greater Hyderabad, and caused losses of over Rs 5,000 crore.

