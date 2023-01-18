Wednesday, January 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Telangana: Kejriwal, Pinarayi Vijayan, Akhilesh Yadav to attend first public meeting of BRS

Telangana: Kejriwal, Pinarayi Vijayan, Akhilesh Yadav to attend first public meeting of BRS

BRS public meeting: The meeting assumes political significance as it is the first public meeting after the TRS decided to go national by renaming itself as BRS and also because leaders of different opposition parties — BRS, AAP, Samajwadi Party and the Left — would be seen together.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Narayanpet (Telangana) Updated on: January 18, 2023 13:22 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI General Secretary D Raja and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav would also attend the BRS meet.

BRS public meeting: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti's (BRS) first public meeting in Telangana would be held on Wednesday in Khammam town and a host of leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are set to take part in it. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI General Secretary D Raja and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav would also attend the BRS meet.

On this occasion, CM KCR hosted breakfast for the national leaders. Accompanied by all these leaders, CM KCR left Pragati Bhavan to offer special Puja in Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. All of them flew to the temple town Yadagirigutta.

The meeting assumes political significance as it is the first public meeting after the TRS decided to go national by renaming itself as BRS and also because leaders of different opposition parties -- BRS, Aam Admi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the Left -- would be seen together.

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the visiting leaders would go to the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri near Hyderabad which has been renovated on a grand scale by the Rao government, before proceeding to Khammam.

 

At Khammam, about 200 km from Hyderabad, they would attend the launch of the second phase of 'Kanti Velugu', the Telangana government's eye screening programme.

Related Stories
'KCR scripted drama due to fear of defeat': BJP refutes party's claim of poaching MLAs

'KCR scripted drama due to fear of defeat': BJP refutes party's claim of poaching MLAs

Telangana: Income Tax searches at residences, offices of TRS Minister Malla Reddy

Telangana: Income Tax searches at residences, offices of TRS Minister Malla Reddy

'Every child knows ED arrives before PM Modi': KCR's daughter after named in Delhi liquor scam

'Every child knows ED arrives before PM Modi': KCR's daughter after named in Delhi liquor scam

Speaking after hoisting the pink colour flag of BRS after the Election Commission approved the name change of TRS as BRS in December, 2022, Rao, also known as KCR, exuded confidence that the "pink flag would fly high on the Red Fort one day."

Addressing his party leaders then, he gave the slogan of 'Ab ki baar kisan sarkar' (farmers' government this time) and said new economic, environment, water, electricity and women empowerment policies are needed in the country.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News