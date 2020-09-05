Saturday, September 05, 2020
     
  4. Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao tests COVID-19 positive

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and was ''fine.''

Hyderabad Updated on: September 05, 2020 12:05 IST
In a tweet, the minister said, "On displaying initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to please isolate yourself and get the Covid test done."

Harish Rao is the nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Earlier a couple of Telangana ministers who tested positive for the deadly virus have undergone treatment and were cured.

