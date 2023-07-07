Fire breaks out in 7 bogies of Falaknuma Express in Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE A fire broke out at the Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express in Telangana

In a piece of concerning news, at least seven bogies of the Falaknuma Express were gutted after a fire broke out in the train in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday.

According to the DGP of Telangana Police, all passengers were safely evacuated ans shifted via buses as the fire broke out in the train near the Bhongir rural police station area, between the areas of Bommaipally and Pagidipally. No causalties have been reported so far.

"Out of 18 coaches 11 are detached and taken away safely. 7 bogies caught fire, out of which fire is extinguished in 3 bogies as of now," he tweeted.

Police, fire department and Railways are coordinating together to douse the fire, he added.

