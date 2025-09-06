Telangana drug factory worth Rs 12,000 crore busted by Thane's Mira Bhayandar Police, 13 arrested Mira-Bhayandar police has busted a drug factory in Telangana in their biggest-ever operation, seizing MD drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore. Thirteen accused have been arrested so far, and the investigation has revealed a network with international connections as well.

Hyderabad:

In one of the biggest anti-drug operations, the Mira Bhayandar police of Thane district has busted a massive drug manufacturing syndicate operating in Telangana. The police seized nearly 32,000 litres of raw MD drugs from the unit, valued at around Rs 12,000 crore in the international market. The investigation began with the recovery of just 200 grams of MD drugs worth about Rs 25 lakh. As the probe deepened, police tracked the chain that eventually led to the discovery of the large-scale manufacturing unit in Telangana.

13 accused arrested, global links under scanner

The police have also arrested 13 accused so far in connection with the case. According to officials, the busted network has strong links spread across India as well as abroad. As per details, chemicals and drugs recovered from the site have been seized and further investigations are underway. The investigation has uncovered that the drug syndicate was running its operations with remarkable sophistication, relying on advanced equipment and specialised chemicals to produce MD drugs. As per information, the masterminds had created an extensive supply and distribution chain which made it extremely difficult for the police to trace the origins of the racket.

Major breakthrough in drug trafficking crackdown

Earlier, Mira Bhayandar police had made headlines for their decisive action against drug trafficking by seizing nearly 15 kg of cocaine worth over Rs 22 crore and arresting three accused, including two foreign nationals. However, the recent bust of drugs valued at Rs 12,000 crore marks a far bigger breakthrough and delivers a severe blow to the drug trafficking network in the country.

