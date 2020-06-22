Image Source : PTI (FILE) 70-year old becomes first doctor fatality of COVID-19 in Telangana

A 70-year old doctor died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital here, the first healthcare professional fatality to the deadly virus in Telangana, hospital sources said on Monday.

The doctor, running a private clinic here for the last 12 years, was admitted to hospital on June 17 and his end came on Sunday, they said. This was the first COVID-19 fatality of a doctor in the state, sources in the Telangana chapter of the Indian Medical Association said.

He was suspected to have contracted the disease from a patient, they added. Meanwhile, about 30 post-graduate students of general medicine abstained from duties for the third straight day at the state-run Osmania General Hospital here, protesting heavy work burden, a health official said.

The hospital was managing the situation with alternative arrangements, he said. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raja Singh said he tested negative for coronavirus, conducted after his gunman wascontracted the disease.

Telangana on Sunday witnessed the highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases with 730 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 7,802. The death toll stood at 210.

