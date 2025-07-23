Telangana CM Revanth Reddy bats for OBC leader Bandaru Dattatreya for V-P post Calling Dattatreya a "decent man", Reddy said that Telugu is the second most spoken language in the country after Hindi, and thus, the next Vice President should be made from Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, an OBC leader from the state, should be made the next Vice President of the country. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters in the national capital.

Calling Dattatreya a "decent man", Reddy said that Telugu is the second most spoken language in the country after Hindi, and thus, the next Vice President should be made from Telangana.

"Last time, there were discussions that Vankaiah Naidu would be made the President, but there was injustice, and he was sent back from Delhi. A Telugu-speaking man was sent back to his home. So, to correct that, Bandaru Dattatreya was given the responsibility of Haryana Governor. When he was the Union Minister, his post was handed over to G Kishan Reddy," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Bandi Sanjay was the president (of Telangana BJP), but now, a Brahmin, Ramchander Rao has been given the responsibility. So, all OBCs in the south, especially Telangana were reduced in stature by the NDA. '100 khoon maaf karne ke liye' it would be good if Bandaru Dattatreya is made the Vice President," he added.

Reddy also spoke about Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation and termed it 'unfortunate'.

When asked whether Congress would support Bandaru Dattatreya's candidature, the Telangana Chief Minister said he would try his best to ensure that the ex-Haryana governor becomes the next Vice President. He, however, noted that the final decision in this regard would be taken by the top leadership of the party.

"I will try my best to help him. But I cannot make a promise; this has to be discussed at the AICC level. AICC has to decide all these things. This is not in my purview. But definitely on behalf of Telangana, I will definitely request my leadership," he said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns mid-term

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post of Vice President on Monday, citing health issues. In his resignation letter, he thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Council of Ministers, and all the MPs for their support.

"It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honour," the 74-year-old said in his resignation letter.

EC begins preparations to hold V-P poll

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday started its preparations to hold V-P elections . The poll authority said it has started constituting the electoral college comprising MPs of both Houses of Parliament. Both elected and nominated members are eligible to vote in the vice presidential election.

It is also finalising the returning officer and assistant returning officers.

