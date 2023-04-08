PM Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, Telangana CM KCR to skip programme

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Begumpet airport during his arrival today.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao once again will skip receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Begumpet airport and will not attend the Prime Minister’s official programmes in the state today, news agency ANI reported.

PM Modi is scheduled to flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore.

KCR not to participate in PM Modi’s programmes

Following the protocol, an official communique was sent to the Chief Minister’s Office inviting KCR to participate in the Prime Minister’s programmes. However,the Chief Minister has decided to skip the event and will not be receiving PM Modi at Begumpet airport during his arrival. KCR has instructed BRS minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive PM Modi at Begumpet airport today in his absence.

Notably, this will be the fifth time in the last 14 months that the Chief Minister will not be receiving the Prime Minister on the latter’s visit to the state. KCR last met PM Modi in September 2021. Since this is the Prime Minister’s official programme and as per protocol, the Chief Minister must receive the Prime Minister at the airport. But KCR has not been receiving the Prime Minister since February 5, 2022, when he arrived in Hyderabad to inaugurate the ‘Statue of Equality’.

PM’s visit days after Bandi Sanjay arrest

The Prime Minister’s visit to the southern state came days after the arrest of BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the 10th class question paper leak case. However, he was released from Karimnagar jail on April 7, a day after his arrest.

Earlier on Thursday, he was granted bail by a magistrate court after being detained by police on the night of April 5. Notably, on April 5, Bandi Sanjay along with three others was sent to judicial custody till April 19 in the SSC paper leak case.

PM Modi Telangana visit

PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana besides flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express today. In a brief visit to the city, Modi will also participate in a public meeting at Parade Ground.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and inaugurate other development projects related to railways as well. He will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, and five National Highway projects. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar at the public programme at Parade Ground in Hyderabad.

(With ANI inputs)

