Mission 2024: Telangana CM KCR says will float national party soon

Telangana CM KCR, an open critic of PM Modi, had announced that very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Hyderabad Updated on: September 11, 2022 19:28 IST
The Telangana CM had alleged on several occasions that the
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that he willl soon launch a national party. The CM, who has been at loggerheads with the BJP over several issues including paddy recruitemnt, said that work is on to formulate policies. 

"There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement," an official release from Rao’s office said.

"Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," it said. 

KCR, an open critic of PM Modi, had announced earlier this year that his party will be called 'Bharatiya Rastra Samiti'. There has been no talk of rechristening TRS as BRS ever since. 

The Telangana CM had alleged on several occasions that the BJP-led Central government is adopting divisive politics to cover up its failures. 

In attempts to form an opposition front, Rao has had several meetings with opposition CMs and key leaders like Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray and Hemant Soren, former PM HD Deve Gowda and ex CMs HD Kumara Swamy and Akhilesh Yadav. 

