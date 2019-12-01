KCR promises fast track court trial in Hyderabad doc rape-murder case

Telangana CM breaks silence on gangrape-murder case; orders fast track court for expeditious trial

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao broke his silence three days after the 26-year-old vet's charred body was found in Hyderabad. KCR ordered setting up of fast track court for expeditious trial in the case. He also assured all necessary help to her family.

In his first public statement since the incident, Rao described the rape and murder of the 26-year old woman by four men as 'ghastly' and expressed his deep anguish. He directed the officials to initiate the process for setting up a fast track court and ensure that the culprits get tough punishment, a statement from his office said here.

The government was ready to extend all necessary help to the family of the woman veterinarian, whose killing has triggered outrage, the statement added.

(With Inputs from PTI)

