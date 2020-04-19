Telangana extends lockdown till May 7; food delivery services to remain closed

Telangana extends lockdown till May 7

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced the extension of coronavirus lockdown till May 7. During this period, food delivery services will also remain closed. Moreover, the state cabinet will hold a meeting on May 5 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state and only after that the lockdown will be lifted in Telangana.

While addressing the media over the COVID-19 crisis in the state, the chief minister announced a relief package for migrant labourers and coronawarriors. CM KCR said, "The government will provide ration and Rs 1,500 to migrant labourers who have families in Telangana and ration to those who stay alone."

"The Cabinet has approved a 10 percent increase in gross salaries of police personnel who are working without caring for their lives," He added.

Meanwhile, Food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato have suspended their operations in the state following the government's order.

On Sunday, the state recorded 18 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in Telangana to 858. Till now, 651 active COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state so far while 186 persons have been discharged from the hospitals. A total of 21 deaths have been recorded in Telangana due to COVID-19 till now.

