Telangana CM announces Rs 5 cr ex-gratia to Col Santosh Babu's family; plot, Group 1 job to his wife

Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana CM announces Rs 5 cr ex-gratia to Col Santosh Babu's family

The Telangana government on Friday announced Rs 5 crore for the family of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who was killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh on June 15. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao also announced a house site for the bereaved family and a Group-I level job for the martyred Army officer's wife.

Santosh Babu, who along with 19 soldiers, was killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, was a resident of Suryapet town in Telangana.

His last were performed with full military honours on Thursday.

The Chief Minister announced that he will personally visit the Army officer's house to declare assistance from the government.

Rao also announced that the state government through the Defence Ministry would give Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 19 soldiers who hailed from various states.

During the all-party meeting conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference, the Chief Minister said the entire country should stand by the soldiers guarding the country's borders.

KCR said all the help should be extended to the families of the martyred soldiers to give them the message that the entire country is with them.

The Chief Minister said while the Central government helps these families, the states should also contribute their mite to give them the feeling that the country stands by them.

"Our finances are under stress because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, we need to cut other expenses and stand by the families of the brave soldiers, " he added.

