Telangana shocker: 13-year-old girl married off to 40-year-old man in Rangareddy, four booked

Hyderabad:

In a disturbing incident, a 13-year-old girl was forced into marriage with a 40-year-old married man in Telangana's Rangareddy district, all because the teenager's family was finding it hard to make ends meet and decided to marry her off. The shocking case came to light after the minor girl narrated the ordeal to her teacher at school, days after the forced marriage in May.

The teacher then alerted the authorities, which led to a police investigation.

Family in financial distress

The Class 8 student was married on May 28 to 40-year-old Srinivas Goud from Kandiwada. According to the police, the girl lives with her mother and brother. The family, facing financial difficulties, approached the 40-year-old man through a mediator, and the wedding took place in May. The girl's mother had informed her landlord about her desire to marry off her daughter due to their financial situation. The landlord then facilitated the match through a mediator, and arrangements for the wedding were made.

Police takes action, 4 booked

A week after the wedding, the girl returned home and, after removing her mangalsutra and other marital symbols, went back to school. When her teacher inquired, the girl revealed the entire ordeal. The teacher immediately informed the police. Acting swiftly, the police arrested the groom, his first wife, the broker who facilitated the marriage, and the priest who officiated the ceremony.

Photos and videos submitted to the police clearly show the minor girl holding a wedding garland, standing in front of the middle-aged man, accompanied by a woman identified as his first wife, and a priest performing the rituals. The Police Inspector stated that Srinivas Goud (the groom), Pentaiyya (the landlord and mediator), his wife, the girl's mother, and the priest who conducted the illegal marriage have all been charged under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.