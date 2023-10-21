Telangana Election Opinion Poll: Will KCR-led BRS retain state or Congress, BJP pose challenge?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: Telangana

Telangana, Chhattisgarh Opinion Polls: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, India TV has conducted Opinion Polls to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which political party is having an edge in these two states. Polling in Telangana to elect the 119-member Legislative Assembly of the state will be held on November 30. The primary competition is expected among the currently ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. Meanwhile, the polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats will take place on November 7. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The state is expected to witness a direct contest between the incumbent Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The counting of results is scheduled for December 3.

