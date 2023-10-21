Saturday, October 21, 2023
     
Telangana Election Opinion Poll: Will KCR-led BRS retain state or Congress, BJP pose challenge?

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 opinion poll: India TV has conducted Opinion Polls to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which political party is having an edge in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2023 16:42 IST
Telangana Opinion Poll
Image Source : INDIA TV India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: Telangana

Telangana, Chhattisgarh Opinion Polls: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, India TV has conducted Opinion Polls to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which political party is having an edge in these two states. Polling in Telangana to elect the 119-member Legislative Assembly of the state will be held on November 30. The primary competition is expected among the currently ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. Meanwhile, the polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats will take place on November 7. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The state is expected to witness a direct contest between the incumbent Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The counting of results is scheduled for December 3. 

  • Oct 21, 2023 4:42 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rahul Gandhi promises caste census in Telangana, if Congress is voted to power

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to conduct the caste census in Telangana if his party is voted to power in the state. He also said that the biggest issue in the country is with regard to caste census and termed it an "X-ray" that will throw light on the condition of Dalits, tribals and OBCs, and added it will also determine how the country's funds are being distributed.

  • Oct 21, 2023 4:38 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Poll-related seizure touches Rs 243 crore in Telangana

    Election-related seizure has crossed Rs 243 crore in poll-bound Telangana since the model code of conduct came into force on October 9. A total of Rs 87.92 crore in cash, 181.986 kg gold, 693.371 kgs silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 120 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 10.21 crore, ganja valued at Rs 7.72 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 17.48 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. 

  • Oct 21, 2023 4:36 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BRS will win 95-105 seats in upcoming polls, claims Telangana CM KCR

    Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed confidence that his party would emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections, securing between 95 and 105 seats in the 119-member house.

  • Oct 21, 2023 4:34 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Telangana: A look at political parties' vote share in 2018 Assembly election

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018: Total Seats: 119 (Majority: 60)

    Vote Share:

    • TRS: 46.87%
    • Congress: 28.43%
    • AIMIM: 2.71%
    • TDP: 3.51%
    • BJP: 6.98%
    • AIFB: 0.77%
    • Independents: 3.25%
  • Oct 21, 2023 4:27 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    A look at Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018: Total Seats: 119 (Majority: 60)

    Seat Share:

    • TRS: 88
    • Congress: 19
    • AIMIM: 07
    • TDP: 02
    • BJP: 01
    • AIFB: 01
    • Independents: 01

