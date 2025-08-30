Telangana Cabinet approves 42% quota for backward classes, lifts 50% cap on panchayat reservations Telangana’s Cabinet, under CM Revanth Reddy, approved 42% reservation for backward classes, scrapped the 50% panchayat reservation limit, and finalised nominations of Kodandaram and Mohammad Azharuddin as MLCs under the Governor’s quota, while also planning a new board for goshala management.

Hyderabad:

The Telangana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has approved key decisions on reservations and legislative appointments, including raising backward class (BC) quota to 42 per cent and scrapping the 50 per cent cap on reservations in panchayats.

Landmark decision on BC reservation

In a significant move, the Cabinet resolved to grant 42 per cent reservation for backward classes, removing restrictions imposed by the previous government. The state has already sent an ordinance to the Governor seeking to lift the earlier bar on expanding reservations.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Cabinet had a detailed discussion on the matter, adding that a reservation bill will soon be tabled in the Assembly for approval.

Panchayat reservation cap removed

Another major step was the Cabinet’s decision to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations in panchayat bodies, a limit that was earlier set by the state government. The move clears the way for wider representation of backward classes in local governance.

Other cabinet decisions

The meeting also saw discussions on the formation of a dedicated board for goshala (cow shelters) in the state. In addition, the Cabinet picked K Kodandaram and Mohammad Azharuddin, the former Indian cricket captain, for nomination to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota. Azharuddin has been chosen in place of Ameer Ali Khan, who had earlier been recommended for the position.