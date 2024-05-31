Telangana becomes latest state to have official song: How many more states have their own songs? | Details

Friday, May 31, 2024
     
Telangana becomes latest state to have official song: How many more states have their own songs?

Many of the Indian states have adopted official songs and anthems which are played at the state functions and ceremonies. As many as 16 states and UTs have their own songs. Let's take a look to them.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: May 31, 2024 18:36 IST
Telangana government declares 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana' as
Telangana government declares 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana' as state song.

Telangana Chief Minister Revath Reddy on Thursday announced that his government has approved  'Jaya Jaya he Telangana' as the state song. The song is written by a noted poet Ande Sri. With this, Telangana becomes the fifteenth state to have gotten its official state song. Earlier, the song was traditionally recognised but was unofficial. Let us take a look at various states and their official songs.

 

States and Union Territories with their official state songs, meaning and adoption year:

State/ UT State song Meaning
Andhra Pradesh Maa Telugu Thalliki  To Our Mother Telugu
Karnataka Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate, Jaya he Karnataka Maate Victory to you Mother Karnataka, The Daughter of Mother India!
Puducherry Tamil Thai Valthu Invocation to Mother Tamil
Madhya Pradesh Mera Madhya Pradesh My Madhya Pradesh
Gujarat Jai Jai Garavi Gujarat Victory to Proud Gujarat!
Bihar Mere Bharat Ke Kanth Haar The Garland of My India
Assam O Mur Apunar Dekh O My Endearing Country!
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Devabhumi Matribhumi Uttarakhand, Land of the Gods, O Motherland!
Chhattisgarh Arpa Pairi Ke Dhar  The Streams of Arpa and Pairi
Odisha Bande Utkala Janani  I Adore Thee, O Mother Utkala!
Manipur Sana Leibak Manipur Manipur, Land of Gold
Tamil Nadu Tamil Thai Valthu Invocation to Mother Tamil
Maharashtra  Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza  Victory to My Maharashtra!
West Bengal Banglar Mati Banglar Jol The Soil of Bengal, The Water of Bengal
Telangana Jaya Jaya he Telangana Victory to Mother Telangana!
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Sametata Khud Ko Itihaas Ke Pannon Mein  Uttar Pradesh Covers Itself In The Pages of History

 

Apart from these 16 states and UTs, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim also have traditional songs but are unofficial. Similarly, The governments of Goa, Haryana, Kerala are in the process of selecting their respective state songs. 

