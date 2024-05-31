Telangana becomes latest state to have official song: How many more states have their own songs? | Details

Follow us on Image Source : REVANTH REDDY (X) Telangana government declares 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana' as state song.

Telangana Chief Minister Revath Reddy on Thursday announced that his government has approved 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana' as the state song. The song is written by a noted poet Ande Sri. With this, Telangana becomes the fifteenth state to have gotten its official state song. Earlier, the song was traditionally recognised but was unofficial. Let us take a look at various states and their official songs.

States and Union Territories with their official state songs, meaning and adoption year:

State/ UT State song Meaning Andhra Pradesh Maa Telugu Thalliki To Our Mother Telugu Karnataka Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate, Jaya he Karnataka Maate Victory to you Mother Karnataka, The Daughter of Mother India! Puducherry Tamil Thai Valthu Invocation to Mother Tamil Madhya Pradesh Mera Madhya Pradesh My Madhya Pradesh Gujarat Jai Jai Garavi Gujarat Victory to Proud Gujarat! Bihar Mere Bharat Ke Kanth Haar The Garland of My India Assam O Mur Apunar Dekh O My Endearing Country! Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Devabhumi Matribhumi Uttarakhand, Land of the Gods, O Motherland! Chhattisgarh Arpa Pairi Ke Dhar The Streams of Arpa and Pairi Odisha Bande Utkala Janani I Adore Thee, O Mother Utkala! Manipur Sana Leibak Manipur Manipur, Land of Gold Tamil Nadu Tamil Thai Valthu Invocation to Mother Tamil Maharashtra Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza Victory to My Maharashtra! West Bengal Banglar Mati Banglar Jol The Soil of Bengal, The Water of Bengal Telangana Jaya Jaya he Telangana Victory to Mother Telangana! Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Sametata Khud Ko Itihaas Ke Pannon Mein Uttar Pradesh Covers Itself In The Pages of History

Apart from these 16 states and UTs, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim also have traditional songs but are unofficial. Similarly, The governments of Goa, Haryana, Kerala are in the process of selecting their respective state songs.