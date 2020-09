Image Source : PTI/FILE 18-month-old girl dies after run over by car inside apartment in Telangana

An 18-month-old girl was killed when she was allegedly run over by a car at an apartment complex in Nizamabad on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred when the driver moved the car from the parking lot apparently without noticing the toddler coming in front, they said.

A case was registered against the owner of the car, who is also a resident of the apartment.

Further investigations are on, they added.

