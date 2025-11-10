Tejasvi Surya, Annamalai complete Ironman 70.3 Goa 2025, PM Modi hails their grit and endurance The triathlon involved a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling, and a 21.1 km run, testing participants’ stamina and resilience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both leaders and praised India’s growing fitness culture under the Fit India Movement.

New Delhi:

BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K. Annamalai completed the Ironman 70.3 Goa 2025, one of the world’s toughest endurance races, on Sunday. Both crossed the finish line within the official 8.5-hour time limit, joining over 800 athletes from 31 countries who managed to finish the challenge.

What is Ironman 70.3?

The Ironman 70.3 (also known as a Half Ironman) is among the world’s most demanding triathlons.

It involves three back-to-back endurance segments:

1.9 km swim in open water

90 km cycling across hilly terrain

21.1 km run (half marathon)

The "70.3" represents the total distance in miles (113 km), testing physical endurance, mental strength, and disciplined training. The Goa edition, held at Miramar Beach, is considered one of Asia’s most scenic but challenging courses due to the humid weather and hilly roads.

Surya and Annamalai cross the finish line

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who also participated in 2023, completed the race in 7 hours, 49 minutes, and 6 seconds.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai, competing for the first time, finished in 8 hours, 13 minutes, and 55 seconds.

The duo joined over 1,300 athletes from 31 countries who began the race early Sunday morning. Out of them, 805 finished successfully, defying the Goan humidity and the physically punishing course.

PM Modi Congratulates the Athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both leaders and all participants, praising the growing culture of fitness among India's youth.

“Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3 held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards the #FitIndia movement. Congratulations to everyone who took part. Delighted that two of our young Party colleagues, Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya, are among those who completed the Ironman Triathlon,” PM Modi posted on X.

"A test of mind and body": Annamalai reflects

For Annamalai, the Ironman journey symbolised mental transformation. “Earlier this year, I made a promise to myself to nurture resilience and adopt an athlete’s mindset,” he shared. “After swimming 1.9 km in the open sea, cycling 90 km across hilly terrains, and running 21 km, I humbly submit this challenge tested not just my endurance but the strength of my mind.”

He credited the Fit India Movement and his colleague Surya for guidance and motivation, adding that the experience reinforced his belief in discipline and consistency.

Surya battles jellyfish stings and fatigue

Surya described his race as a battle against both nature and exhaustion. “The water was choppy, and I even survived a jellyfish sting,” he said. “The cycling leg was brutal, with rising temperatures and headwinds. But finishing the Ironman again proved that perseverance always wins.”

He noted that this edition was personally challenging since he had landed in Goa only a night before the race after a packed travel schedule.

Goa's growing Ironman legacy

The Goa Ironman 70.3, now in its fifth edition, has become a symbol of India’s emerging endurance sports culture. This year saw participation from athletes representing 62 countries, with Uzbekistan's Konstantin Belousov winning the men’s title and UK's Ellie Garrett topping the women’s category. The Indian Air Force swept the relay podium.

Fitness as a national movement

The sight of two young politicians completing one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges resonated widely. It reflected a shift in India’s political and fitness narrative — where leaders lead not just by speech but by example. As PM Modi emphasised, the Fit India Movement isn’t just policy — it’s a call to action.

And on the sands of Miramar Beach, Tejasvi Surya and Annamalai proved that message — one stroke, one pedal, and one step at a time.