'Tejashwi Yadav speaking DM sahab': RJD leader's phone call to top cop goes viral

A video showing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav talking to Patna District Magistrate amid teachers' protest in the capital city has gone viral.

Tejashwi had gone to meet the protesting teachers on Wednesday evening. He was told that the teachers were denied permission to stage a sit-in at their planned venue. After a brief interaction with the teachers, Tejashwi took out his mobile phone to call Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh.

The video shows Tejashwi asking the top cop whether the teachers would need permission daily to continue their protest.

"They were lathicharged and food was thrown away. They only want to be allowed to protest at a designated place. I am forwarding you their request on WhatsApp," Tejashwi tells the DM.

अभी आंदोलनकारियों से मुलाक़ात में अधिकारियों से बात कर गिरफ़्तार आंदोलनकारी नेताओं को छोड़ने, केस वापस लेने और प्रदर्शनकारियों को वापस धरना स्थल भेजने का आश्वासन मिला है। अगर ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो मैं स्वयं धरना स्थल जाऊँगा।



सरकार कब तक बेरोजगारों को सड़क पर रख लाठीचार्ज करती रहेगी? pic.twitter.com/HXduavZhyj — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 19, 2021

The RJD leader then sought a time by when he would get an update over the matter. The officer, who appeared to be agitated over the enquiry from Tejashwi shot back,"Kab tak matlab? Aapne abhi application bheja nahi hai...bheje nahi hisab lijiega humse (By when meaning? You haven't sent the application yet and demanding an answer)."

"Hum Tejashwi Yadav bol rhe hain DM sahab...(This is Tejashwi Yadav speaking)," the opposition leader responded.

The DM paused for a bit, and replied: "Acha..sir... sir." The immediate change of DM's tone triggered a laughter among the crowd.

WATCH | "This Is Tejashwi Yadav Speaking". A Phone Call In Bihar Goes Viral pic.twitter.com/IRu9ty2qh3 — Mahua Moitra Fans (@MahuaMoitraFans) January 21, 2021

Tejashwi, 31, was the chief ministerial face of the Grand Alliance against the NDA in Bihar in the Assembly election held in October/November last year. With RJD supremo and his father Lalu Yadav in jail serving term in fodder scam cases, Tejashwi, Lalu and Rabri Devi's younger son, has been leading the party.

