Tejashwi Yadav spotted playing cricket after PM Modi's 'wazan kam karo’ advise | Watch

Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, was spotted playing cricket at his house, just a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to 'lose some weight'. Yadav shared glimpses of his makeshift cricket field, as he both bowled and batted with the driver, cook, sweeper, gardener and caretakers of his residential bungalow.

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly who had fancied a career in cricket until choosing politics, which is in his blood, can be seen trying his hands with the willow in the video which he has shared on his Twitter handle. Clad in a T-shirt and shorts, Yadav, shows poise in his strokeplay and medium-pace deliveries.

“Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & caretakers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out,” he said on Twitter.

The PM's advise

PM Modi, on July 12, was in Bihar at the inauguration of the Bihar Bhavan Memorial Column in the state assembly and had a conversation about health. “Wazan Kam Karo (reduce weight)," 71-year-old Modi reportedly told 32-year-old Tejashwi at the function where both the leaders had a brief conversation on health.

At a centenary function of the assembly premises, Yadav, who is otherwise a fiery speaker, cut a sorry figure when he fumbled many times while reading out from a written speech in the presence of many dignitaries, including the Prime Minister.

Interestingly, Tejashwi Yadav has a stunning experience in the field of cricket, as he was the part of Delhi Daredevils squad in 2008-09. He was also selected for the state-level Jharkhand cricket team in 2009. The leader gave up his cricket career in 2013 and joined his father in political rallies.

