Monday, July 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Tejashwi Yadav spotted playing cricket after PM Modi's 'wazan kam karo’ advise | Watch

Tejashwi Yadav spotted playing cricket after PM Modi's 'wazan kam karo’ advise | Watch

Tejashwi Yadav, who had fancied a career in cricket until choosing politics, which is in his blood, can be seen trying his hands with the willow in the video which he has shared on his Twitter handle.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Patna Published on: July 18, 2022 18:25 IST
Clad in a T-shirt and shorts, Yadav, shows poise in his
Image Source : @TEJASHWIYADAV Clad in a T-shirt and shorts, Yadav, shows poise in his strokeplay and medium-pace deliveries.

Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, was spotted playing cricket at his house, just a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to 'lose some weight'. Yadav shared glimpses of his makeshift cricket field, as he both bowled and batted with the driver, cook, sweeper, gardener and caretakers of his residential bungalow.

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly who had fancied a career in cricket until choosing politics, which is in his blood, can be seen trying his hands with the willow in the video which he has shared on his Twitter handle. Clad in a T-shirt and shorts, Yadav, shows poise in his strokeplay and medium-pace deliveries.

“Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & caretakers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out,” he said on Twitter. 

The PM's advise

PM Modi, on July 12, was in Bihar at the inauguration of the Bihar Bhavan Memorial Column in the state assembly and had a conversation about health. “Wazan Kam Karo (reduce weight)," 71-year-old Modi reportedly told 32-year-old Tejashwi at the function where both the leaders had a brief conversation on health. 

At a centenary function of the assembly premises, Yadav, who is otherwise a fiery speaker, cut a sorry figure when he fumbled many times while reading out from a written speech in the presence of many dignitaries, including the Prime Minister.

Related Stories
Caste census not an issue on which Bihar is drowning: BJP leader takes dig at Tejashwi Yadav

Caste census not an issue on which Bihar is drowning: BJP leader takes dig at Tejashwi Yadav

New RJD poster at play! BJP wary that Nitish Kumar may ditch again

New RJD poster at play! BJP wary that Nitish Kumar may ditch again

Caste-based survey in Bihar soon, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after all-party meet

Caste-based survey in Bihar soon, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after all-party meet

Lalu Yadav's daughter shares pictures of her ailing father in hospital bed

Lalu Yadav's daughter shares pictures of her ailing father in hospital bed

 

Interestingly, Tejashwi Yadav has a stunning experience in the field of cricket, as he was the part of Delhi Daredevils squad in 2008-09. He was also selected for the state-level Jharkhand cricket team in 2009. The leader gave up his cricket career in 2013 and joined his father in political rallies. 

(with additional inputs from PTI)

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News