Tejashwi Yadav emerges as the most preferred CM face in Bihar, Nitish Kumar trails behind: Survey Bihar Elections 2025: The Vote Vibe survey further showed that Tejashwi was quite popular among the youths, with 40 per cent of the people in the age group between 25 to 34 years favouring the RJD leader for the top post.

Patna:

In a massive boost for the Mahagathbandhan ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as the most popular choice for the chief ministerial face in the state, according to a survey.

The survey, conducted by Vote Vibe, shows 32.1 per cent of people in Bihar favour Tejashwi Yadav as the state's next chief minister. Tejashwi was followed by incumbent CM Nitish Kumar, who was favoured by 25 per cent of people.

At the third place was Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who was favoured by 12.4 per cent of people. Kishor was followed by Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party supremo Chirag Paswan, with 9.4 per cent favouring him for the top post.

Tejashwi popular among youths in Bihar

The Vote Vibe survey further showed that Tejashwi was quite popular among the youths, with 40 per cent of the people in the age group between 25 to 34 years favouring the RJD leader for the top post. Meanwhile, only 22 per cent of the people in the above age group favoured Nitish, who remains the state's longest serving chief minister.

However, 32.4 per cent of people above the age of 55 years want Nitish to continue as the chief minister of Bihar. Talking about Tejashwi, only 19.4 per cent in the above group want to see him at the top post.

Setback for Nitish and NDA?

The survey could be considered a setback for Nitish, whose popularity is waning in the state. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has repeatedly said that Nitish will remain its face for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Nitish, who is often known for switching sides, has also reiterated that he will remain in the NDA. "I am going to remain here always. My party made me go here and there a couple of times earlier. But this is not going to happen again. Who made me (the CM)? It was late Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Nitish, who has been a BJP ally since the 1990s, had said while addressing a gathering in Patna on May 4.