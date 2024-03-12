VIDEO: Tejas fighter jet pilot ejects safely moments before crash in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jaisalmer: A Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in flames after it crashed during an operational training sortie near Jaisalmer.

A Tejas fighter jet, India's indigenous aircraft, crashed near a hostel complex in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer today. Fortunately, the pilot managed to eject safely, but the jet was engulfed in flames upon impact. The Indian Air Force has initiated a court of inquiry to investigate the incident.

Dramatic ejection caught on camera

Video footage captured the harrowing moment when the pilot ejected from the jet just moments before it crashed. The clip shows the jet descending at low altitude before the pilot activates the ejection seat, deploys the parachute and lands safely on the ground.

Zero-Zero ejection seat: A lifesaving mechanism

The Tejas aircraft is equipped with zero-zero ejection seats, manufactured by Martin Baker, which enable pilots to eject safely even at zero altitude or speed. This advanced technology played a crucial role in ensuring the pilot's safety during today's crash.

The tejas programme: A brief overview

Tejas, a single-seater fighter aircraft, represents a significant advancement in India's defense capabilities. Developed as a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter, it boasts superior agility and versatility, making it ideal for offensive air support and close combat operations. Despite today's setback, the Tejas programme continues to play a pivotal role in bolstering India's aerial defense capabilities.