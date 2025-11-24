Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. HAL says Tejas fighter jet crash at Dubai Air Show 'an isolated occurrence'

HAL says Tejas fighter jet crash at Dubai Air Show 'an isolated occurrence'

A Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a ball of fire on November 21 during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, killing the lone pilot.

Smoke billows out after a fighter jet, Tejas of the Indian Air Force, crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.
Smoke billows out after a fighter jet, Tejas of the Indian Air Force, crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Days after a Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed during an air show in Dubai, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday said that the crash of a jet was an "isolated occurrence".

Giving clarification regarding the recent incident at the Dubai Air Show, the HAL, in a statement, said, "We would like to bring to your attention that the recent incident during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show is an isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances. 

We would like to assure that there is no impact on the Company's business operations, financial performance or its future deliveries. The Company is extending its full support and cooperation to the agencies conducting the investigation. The Company will continue to keep the stakeholders informed of any material developments."

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Hal Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Dubai Air Show Tejas Aircraft
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\