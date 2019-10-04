Country’s first private semi-high speed train Tejas Express to be flagged off today

Image Source : PTI Tejas Express on Lucknow to New Delhi route to be flagged off today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to flag off the country's first private semi-high speed train - Tejas Express on Friday. The train will run on the Lucknow-New Delhi route. According to the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) officials, the train would be flagged off around 9 am.

Commenting on the development, Ashwani Srivastava, chief regional manager (Lucknow), IRCTC said, “The Chief Minister will flag off the much-awaited train on Friday."

However, the commercial run of the train would start from Saturday onwards.

In a first, the e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will be fully responsible for the operations of the train service.

This is the first step by Railway Ministry towards introducing private trains on Indian Railways’ network.

Apart from offering passengers a more comfortable ride experience, IRCTC has introduced several firsts in terms of service standards, ticket reservation, cancellation, refund and travel insurance.

Tejas Express would have only two halts - Kanpur and Ghaziabad.

On its return journey, the train would leave Delhi at 3:35 pm and reach Lucknow at 10:05 pm. The train would run six days a week, except Tuesday.

