Tej Pratap Yadav unfollows RJD, Misa Bharti on X amid ongoing family feud

Patna:

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday unfollowed the official 'X' handle of the Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) amid the ongoing feud with his family. Besides, he also unfollowed his sisters Misa Bharti, Raj Laxmi Yadav and Hema Yadav, and other family members.

However, he continues to follow party founder and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, and his mother Rabri Devi. He also follows his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. Tej also follows Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Tej Pratap was expelled from RJD for six years by party patriarch Lalu Yadav in May for his "irresponsible behaviour". Lalu Yadav even snapped all family ties with Tej Pratap, saying the former Bihar minister will now have no role in the family and the party.

"The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions..." Lalu had said in a post on 'X'. "I remove him from the party and the family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and the family. He is expelled from the party for six years."

Tej Pratap's emotional appeal

However, Tej Pratap has alleged that some "greedy people" were playing politics with him. Later in an 'X' post, he made an emotional appeal to Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, saying the two mean the whole world to him, and they are even greater than God for him.

"Daddy, if it weren’t for you, neither this party would exist, nor would those greedy people like ‘Jaichand’ who play politics with me. Mom and dad, may you both always stay healthy and happy," he posted in Hindi on 'X'.

Tej Pratap turns up at Bihar Assembly

On Tuesday, Tej Pratap turned up at the Bihar Assembly for the first time since his expulsion from the party. Interestingly, he didn't enter the House and left after spending some time at the premises of the Bihar Assembly.

Later, he said that he may attend the proceedings of the House. The monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly is underway, and will continue till July 25.

"I always dress up like this, being a strong believer in the philosophy of simple living, high thinking," the former Bihar minister had said.