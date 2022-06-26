Teesta Setalvad handed over to Ahmedabad crime branch by Gujarat ATS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Activist Teesta Setalvad at Santacruz police station after being detained by Gujarat police

Teesta Setalvad News : Social activist Teesta Setalvad was handed over to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch earlier today, by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). She was detained by the ATS on Saturday in connection with a fresh case of forgery, criminal conspiracy and insulting criminal proceedings to cause injury registered against her. Setalvad was detained from her house in Juhu area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon after an FIR was registered against her at the Ahmedabad crime branch earlier in the day based on a complaint lodged by a crime branch inspector D B Barad.

"After being brought here, Setalvad was handed over to the city crime branch on Sunday morning. She will soon be placed under arrest," a crime branch source said. After her detention on Saturday, she had been taken to the Santacruz police station in Mumbai for informing the local police about her detention. From there, the Gujarat police squad brought her to Ahmedabad by road, which they reached in the early hours.

The action against Setalvad had come a day after the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to former Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and others in the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

Setalvad, who is the secretary of NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace, is also accused of conspiring to fabricate facts and documents, tutor witnesses and abuse the process of law by fabricating false evidence to frame people, on the basis of submissions made before the SIT formed by the Supreme Court to investigate the 2002 Gujarat riots cases and before the Justice Nanavati-Shah Commission of Inquiry.

Setalvad and her NGO were co-petitioners with Zakia Jafri in the petition filed against Modi and others in the Supreme Court. However, the apex court dismissed the petition on Friday and upheld the clean chit given to Modi and others. Jafri's husband and former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri was killed during the riots.

Setalvad was detained on the basis of an FIR registered on Saturday which accused her and two former IPS officers - R B Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt - of forgery, criminal conspiracy, and instituting criminal proceedings to cause injury, among others.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News