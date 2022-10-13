Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena alleges 'serious apprehension of bias' in allotment of party names, symbols

Shiv Sena symbol tussle: Amid the tussle, the 'flaming torch' (mashaal) and 'two swords and a shield' symbols were allotted to the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by the Election Commission.

Mumbai Updated on: October 13, 2022 15:08 IST
Alleging serious apprehension of bias, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Thursday wrote to EC raising its objection against recent decisions of the poll body in the matter of allotment of interim election symbol and name to the party. 

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) in its letter to ECI stated, "Several communications & actions of ECI have given rise to a serious apprehension of bias in the mind of the respondent (Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray)."

 

Amid the tussle, the 'flaming torch' (mashaal) and 'two swords and a shield' symbols were allotted to the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by the Election Commission.

The Shiv Sena, founded by Bal Thackeray, had successfully contested an election in 1985 using the 'flaming torch' symbol which is now allotted to the Uddhav Thackeray faction- 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray', by the EC amidst the factional feud. The Shinde faction was allotted the 'two swords and a shield' symbol.

