8,000 teachers write to Amit Shah for 3 months salary

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Around 8,000 teachers working in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, who are waiting for their salaries from last three months, write to Home Minister Amit Shah.(Representational image)

Schools were asked not to force parents to pay fee during the lockdown period which became a likely reason for non-payment of teachers' salary for almost an equivalent amount of time. Now, around 8,000 teachers working in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, who are waiting for their salaries from last three months, have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the same. They had earlier appealed in the court too.

Municipal Corporation Teachers Association General Secretary Ramnivas Solanki on Friday said, "Today we have also written to Home Minister Amit Shah asking for help, in which we have apprised him that during this corona pandemic outbreak all the teachers are working for 12 hours. We are not only distributing ration to the poor people but we are also helping the migrant labourers and also in the treatment centres."

He said, "We have been on the forefront in this fight against the pandemic. Apex court is also directing to pay the salaries of the doctors and health workers but they are ignoring the teachers while teachers are also the frontline corona warriors."

The letter states that 'teachers have not received the salary of March, April and May, while the month of June is also coming to an end. The arrears of the Seventh Pay Commission have not been received for the last four years. The bills of the arrears have not been paid for the last 10 years. The teacher recruitment bill of the children have not been paid for the last five years. Medical bills have not been paid for years. In such a situation, if a teacher or his/her family member has to get treatment he/she has to borrow money for that."

Teachers are extremely disappointed as they have not received the salaries. On June 15, CAT ordered that three months' salary and pension will be paid to all the teachers of North Corporation and pensioners within 15 days. On June 18, the High Court also directed the North MCD to pay salaries of all the teachers within a week.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | COVID-19 survivors in India are a symbol of hope: WHO tells India TV | EXCLUSIVE

ALSO READ | PM Modi on India-China standoff: Nobody has breached our border, no Indian post in enemy hands

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage