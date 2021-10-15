Friday, October 15, 2021
     
Teacher booked for using false documents to bag job 25 years ago in UP's Ballia

A case was registered against the accused on a complaint from Block Education Officer Om Prakash Dubey on Thursday, Khejuri SHO Pankaj Singh said.

Published on: October 15, 2021 14:55 IST
Teacher booked for using false documents to bag job 25 yrs ago in Ballia.

A primary school teacher has been booked in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district for allegedly using forged documents to get his job and drawing salary for 25 years, police said on Friday.

Vinod Kumar Singh of Kasmapur village was working as a teacher since 1996.

A case has been registered against the accused on a complaint from Block Education Officer Om Prakash Dubey on Thursday, Khejuri Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Singh said.

The matter is under investigation, he added. Further details are awaited in this regard. 

