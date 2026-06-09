Taxi services crippled in Chandigarh Tricity as Uber, Ola drivers go on strike: What are their demands?

Chandigarh:

Thousands of commuters faced difficulties on Tuesday as drivers of app-based taxi services Uber and Ola, among others, went on a massive strike in the Tricity region of Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali.

The strike began at 10 am and is scheduled to be observed till 4 pm by the drivers associated to press for their demands over the pricing policy, which they claim is arbitrary and does not meet their operational costs.

The Union representatives are further threatening to continue their protest till June 16 if their demands are not met. Such a situation could further cripple the taxi services in the Tricity area in the coming days.

Ahead of Tuesday's strike, the Uber and Ola drivers had called a rally on Monday at the Sector 25 Rally Ground in Chandigarh, where they carried out a symbolic funeral procession, raising slogans and highlighting their grievances.

Why Uber, Ola drivers are on strike?

The primary concern of the strike is regarding the existing fare structure implemented by the taxi aggregators in 2025. The policy carries a fixed fare of Rs 25 per km.

Driver unions argue that this fare does not take into consideration the rising cost of fuel and the cost of living. The current economic realities and rising expenses of insurance, vehicle spare parts, and servicing have also been included.

The drivers claim the prevailing fares are unsustainable and fail to provide them with reasonable revenues.

What are their demands?

The cab drivers are demanding a revision in fare rates from Rs 25 per km to Rs 35 per km, citing a Rs 9 increase in CNG prices and broader inflationary implications.

Along with this, they are requesting the administration to intervene in the unfair conduct of private companies that is disrupting fair competition, and harming the interests of cab drivers who depend on the transport sector for their livelihood.

Allegations against cab companies

The drivers also levelled serious accusations against various app-based platforms which operate private vehicles with white number plates for commercial services, which is against the government rules and policies.

Further, they argue that such conduct is hampering the employment and income opportunities of authorised cab drivers who comply with the established regulations.

Also read: Uber CEO takes Delhi Metro instead of cab, internet jokes capital’s traffic ‘humbled’ him