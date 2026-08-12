Tatkal ticket crackdown: 13,580 touts, 65 railway staff arrested in 3.5 years, Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha

New Delhi:

The alleged nexus between railway employees and touts involved in the unauthorised sale of Tatkal tickets has come under renewed scrutiny. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that 65 railway employees and 13,580 touts were arrested across Indian Railways between 2023 and June 2026 for offences linked to the misuse of the ticket reservation system. The figures were shared in a written reply to a question raised by Independent MP Patel Umeshbhai Babubhai, who sought details of action taken against railway employees allegedly involved in the unauthorised sale of Tatkal tickets.

65 railway employees arrested in 3.5 years

Responding to the allegations, Vaishnaw said offenders, including railway employees, are dealt with under Section 143 of the Railways Act, 1989. "Legal action is taken against offenders (including Railway employees) under Section 143 of the Railways Act, 1989. During the last 3 years, i.e. 2023 to 2025 and up to June 2026, 65 Railway employees were arrested over Indian Railways, of whom nine were arrested in Western Railway under relevant provisions of law," the railway minister said. The minister's response shows that the action has not been limited to private touts. Railway employees found involved in such offences have also faced arrest and legal proceedings.

13,580 touts arrested over ticketing offences

The crackdown has been significantly larger in terms of action against touts. According to Vaishnaw, as many as 13,580 touts were arrested during the same period. "Further, 13,580 touts have been arrested, and legal action has been taken against offenders under Section 143 of the Railways Act, 1989," he added.

The arrests cover the period from 2023 through 2025 and up to June 2026. The data was provided in response to concerns over repeated complaints regarding touts allegedly manipulating or misusing the railway reservation system, particularly for Tatkal bookings.

What did the MP ask the government?

MP Patel Umeshbhai Babubhai specifically raised concerns about an alleged nexus between railway employees and touts involved in Tatkal ticket sales. He also pointed to regular complaints about touts in the Western Railway zone. The MP sought to know whether the government had taken action against railway employees during the previous three years in connection with such activities. The railway minister's response confirmed that arrests had been made against employees as well as touts under the relevant provision of the Railways Act.

RPF conducts checks and special drives

The government has also been using preventive measures to curb the misuse of the reservation system. Vaishnaw cited regular checks and enforcement drives conducted by the Railway Protection Force as part of the measures against unscrupulous elements. Such enforcement is aimed at detecting illegal ticketing activities and preventing unauthorised persons from exploiting the reservation system for profit.

What else was raised about Western Railway stations?

The Lok Sabha discussion was not limited to Tatkal tickets. Babubhai also raised concerns over the functioning of lifts, escalators and foot overbridges at stations under Western Railway. He asked whether several such facilities were being shown as operational in official records despite allegedly remaining closed for extended periods.

Railway says no lift, escalator or FOB is permanently closed

In his response, Vaishnaw said Western Railway currently has 191 escalators across 46 railway stations and 240 lifts across 86 stations. The minister clarified that no lift, escalator or foot overbridge is permanently closed at any station under Western Railway.

"In case lifts, escalators and FOBs are temporarily closed for maintenance, repair or other operational reasons, alternate means at the station remain open to facilitate passenger movement between platforms," he said.

He further explained that the number of foot overbridges at a station is determined according to operational requirements and passenger footfall. "The availability of one or more FOBs at a station is planned based on operational requirements and passenger footfall, ensuring uninterrupted passenger movement," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

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