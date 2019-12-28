Image Source : FILE Twitterati pours in birthday wishes for Tata Sons' Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata

As Tata Sons' Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Saturday celebrated his 82nd birthday, Twitter fans praised him and wished him on the occasion.

One fan tweeted: "Wishing a big-hearted man #RatanTata ji @RNTata2000 a very Happy Birthday and pray for his long life. perfect example of simple living and high thinking, my inspiration. Salute to his contribution towards the society and nation."

Another tweeted: "Wishing a very happy birthday to who inspires everyone, a genuine role model for millions, humble, grounded & warm @RNTata2000. Sir, loads of more successes, good health, smiles and happiness always!"

Several fans also posted quotes attributed to Ratan Tata.

One fan commented: "Your philanthropic work inspires me everyday & reminds us all that to be successful in life, our values never need to be compromised."

"Wishing a very very happy birthday to one of the greatest industrialists of present-day India," tweeted one user.

#RatanTata Wishing you a very happy 82nd birthday..The no.1 industrialist, the great philanthropist, the dreamer of better India. U r my god..I wish u to be immortal. At last but not the least I wish you should be crowned with BHARAT RATNA — Kingsuk Roy (@KingsukRoy7) December 28, 2019

Happy Birthday Sir,

Truly Inspirational Personality of India.

Mr. Ratan Tata Sir#RatanTata@RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/bH1oFuWTKr — Abhishek Verma (@AbhiDelhiite) December 28, 2019

The mark of a true visionary is his ability to imagine the future and act on it, yielding great results in the process and then using this success for the benefit of others. Happy Birthday Sir Ratan Tata #RatanTata @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/PZ2XOZNz9B — SoniaDas (@mysticpoet5) December 28, 2019

Ratan Tata, a trained pilot, himself posted a picture of his on Instagram account, wherein he is all set to fly an F18 Super Hornet at the Bangalore Aero Show.

"... (This) is a great time to be relevant, to stand for causes you believe in, to create something from scratch, make special connections, laugh, and write a little bit of history", he captioned. It got 247K views and 3,785 comments.

