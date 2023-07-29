Tariq Mansoor named as BJP's new vice-president. Who is he? | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/INDIA TV Former AMU vice chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor

Tariq Mansoor, who has been named as one of the vice presidents of BJP, is a Pasmanda Muslim from Uttar Pradesh and former Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor. Mansoor, who is a BJP MLC in Uttar Pradesh, has been made a vice-president of the party and a decision has been taken to strengthen the party's ongoing outreach among Pasmanda Muslim communities.

Member of UP Legislative Council

He had resigned as AMU vice-chancellor earlier this year after he was nominated as a member of the UP Legislative Council. Mansoor was amongst the six names who were nominated by the Governor as MLCs against eight vacancies in UP Legislative Council.

He assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor of AMU on May 17, 2017, for a period of five years. His term was to end in May 2022, but amid exceptional circumstances prevailing in the wake of the pandemic, the Centre extended his tenure by one year.

The former VC of AMU played a key role in taking AMU, one of the epicenters of the anit-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Aligarh Muslim University in 2020, to a middle path.

Prior to being a VC of AMU, he served as the principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. He was also head of the Department of Surgery at AMU. With about four decades of teaching, research, clinical and administrative experience, he has 107 publications to his credit and supervised the thesis of 58 postgraduate medical students.

Member of the Padma Awards Committee

Mansoor was nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a member of the Padma Awards Committee for the year 2023 and was also a member of the Medical Council of India.

He has also served on the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management (Lucknow), Governing Body of the Maulana Azad Education Foundation (Ministry of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India) and the National Monitoring Committee for Minorities Education, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

He instituted the Young Researcher and Innovation Awards. Smart Classroom and upgradation of digital infrastructure for online teaching and learning were successfully taken up in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Under his guidance, JNMC Hospital played an important role in testing, treatment and vaccine trials related to Covid-19 Pandemic.

Prof. Mansoor has travelled widely and visited important educational and cultural institutions in North America, Europe, West Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa.

