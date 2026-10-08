'Targeting civilian infrastructure completely unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi airports

New Delhi:

India on Thursday (October 8) condemned the attacks targeting two airports in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, asserting that "targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable."

According to Saudi authorities, three people have been killed in attacks reportedly carried out by Houthi militants over the last two days on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

India condemns attacks on Saudi airports

"India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable," the MEA said.

India also expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. "We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured," the statement said.

New Delhi wished speedy recovery for those injured. "We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the MEA added.

Attacks on Saudi airports

There has been a significant escalation in hostilities between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi Arabia in recent days. In the last few weeks, Houthis have been targeting Saudi border regions, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure using armed drones and missiles.

Two people were killed, and 28 wounded in an attack at Abha International Airport, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said. It said one person was killed and eight others were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, it said.

Earlier, Saudi-led coalition forces claimed that they destroyed 82 military targets belonging to the Houthi militia in Yemen after "attacks" on civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, the coalition said.

The Houthis, a Yemen-based group, have kept targeting the Saudis since July, with the United Nations (UN) saying the fighting has displaced more than 200,000 people within the country. Last month, the group had also seized the entire western coastline along the Red Sea, which many described as the deadliest fighting in years.

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