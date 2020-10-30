Image Source : INDIA TV Tarek Fatah condemns terror attacks in France, slams ex-Malaysian PM remark

Renowned author Tarek Fatah on Friday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in France, including the church attack in Nice in which three people were killed. In an exclusive chat with India TV, Fateh said that the Islamic world is currently divided. He said that Turkey, Malaysia, and Pakistan are making comments that are not in accordance with the Arab countries.

He said be it former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad or Pakistani Premier Imran Khan, they are making comments aimed at inciting people.

"They are saying that Muslims are being oppressed. But the truth is that Muslims are doing atrocities on Muslims," he told India TV. Lashing out at Imran Khan, Tarek said that the cricketer-turned-politician speaks irresponsibly.

He also sought to know what atrocities Muslims are facing in France, adding that the "Muslim community lives freely in France".

"Wherever Muslims are in minority, they have freedom.. they live with freedom," Tarek Fatah, a Pakistani-Canadian author, said.

Earlier on Thursday, an attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church in the city of Nice. Weeks ago, a Chechen refugee beheaded Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris. Paty was a middle school teacher who had recently held a class on freedom of speech in which he showed caricatures of the Muslim prophet Mohammed.

Meanwhile, India has strongly deplored the personal attacks against French President Emmanuel Macron following his tough stance on radical Islam, calling it a violation of the most basic standards of international discourse. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted that India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.

"I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church," he tweeted.

