'Tarang Shakti': IAF to host mega multilateral air exercise next year, six countries to participate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The mega multilateral air exercise is likely to be held in the middle of 2024

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will host a mega multilateral military exercise next year that was initially scheduled for October. According to the sources in the defence and military establishment, the exercise, 'Tarang Shakti', is likely to be held in the middle of 2024 as a number of participating air forces conveyed to the IAF that they will not be able to join the wargame if it is held this year.

Around 12 air forces are anticipated to take part in the exercise, and the wargame's main goals will be to strengthen interoperability and military cooperation. The drill would be the largest air exercise ever held in India. There will be participation from the air forces of France, the UK, Australia, the US, and Japan, according to information.

How many countries will participate?

Six countries will participate in the Tarang Shakti with their aerial assets like fighter jets, military transport aircraft and mid-air refuellers while six other nations were invited as observers, the sources said.

In the last few months, the Indian Air Force has participated in a number of major overseas exercises. In April, the Indian Air Force sent four Rafale jets, two C-17 aircraft and two IL-78 mid-air refuellers for a nearly three-week multinational air exercise at France's Mont-de-Marsan military base.

India-US carried out 'Exercise Cope'

Four Rafale fighter aircraft carried out a "strategic" mission last month over the Indian Ocean region for more than six hours, in a significant demonstration of their long-range combat capabilities. In April, the air forces of India and the US carried out 'Exercise Cope' India in Kalaikunda, Panagarh and Agra. The US deployed B1 Bomber jets and F-15 fighter aircraft besides other assets in the exercise.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Chinook carries 3-tonne mini JCB, 18 Army personnel in single sortie amid rain in Himachal | VIDEO

Latest India News