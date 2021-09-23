Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar govt of corruption in tap water supply schemes, Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad reacts

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of corruption in tap water supply schemes. Former Deputy CM said Bihar govt is looting its treasury and exploiting the poor. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Yadav pointed out that the contracts worth Rs 53 crore were given to Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad's kin and his aides by the Bihar government officials.

Speaking on this matter, Tejashwi Yadav demanded a high-level inquiry into the role of deputy CM in connection with the matter.

"Only work happening in this government is to loot government treasury, exploit poor people. There's corruption from top to bottom. It's a matter of investigation. Deputy Chief Minister, Ministry should be probed," alleged Yadav.

Tejashwi alleged that the Dy CM Prasad used his influence to award a Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme worth ₹1.60 crore to his daughter-in-law Puja Kumari, who is a registered contractor of the PHED. Prasad’s brothers-in-law Pradip Kumar Bhagat and Sajal Kiran Bhagat’s company Deep Kiran Infrastructure Private Limited managed to get the work of ₹3.60 crore from the PHED.

"The Jivanshree Infrastructure Private Limited, a firm of personal aides of the deputy CM Prashant Chandra Jaiswal, Lalit Kishore Prasad and Santosh Kumar, was given the contract for the biggest tap water supply scheme in Katihar worth ₹48 crore," alleged Yadav.

Katihar is the home constituency of the deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad.

'Baseless,' 'part of political conspiracy': Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad

Dismissing speculations that contracts worth Rs 5 crore were given to his family members and aides, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said that the allegations against him are 'baseless' and are part of a political conspiracy.

"A conspiracy has been hatched to defame me and Nitish Kumar government," Prasad said.

Prasad said 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' implemented under 7 Nischay is an ambitious scheme of the Bihar government and through this scheme, every household has to supply drinking water from taps.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Deepkiran Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Jeevanshree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd have been mentioned in the allegations, no member of my family or in-laws is involved in those establishments or companies.

“They say that my brother-in-law and his wife are associated with an organisation involved in the scheme. They also accused my son-in-law. No one from my family or in-laws is associated with it,” Dy CM said.

Prasad highlighted that out of 2800 schemes implemented in Katihar district, work of only four schemes in 4 wards of Bhavada Panchayat has been done by Pooja Kumari of my family. Her contract is according to the guidelines of the government PWD code, tender process and rules, which was allotted in 2019 itself.

He further added that the contract was given in November 2019, under which a contract of Rs 1 crore 87 lakh 8 thousand 766 was done, which ended a year ago. He also said that the work of all the four schemes was completed even before he took oath as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister.

Prasad said Tejashwi Yadav is being exposed and he is making the entire situation comical by posting things on his social media.

RJD leader also demanded a probe in the 'Katihar matter' wherein crores of rupees were transferred into the bank accounts of two children in a village in Katihar through unidentified sources.

Recently, in a viral video on September 15, two children thanked the Centre for giving them nearly Rs 900 crores in their bank accounts.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Patna court's order for the registration of an FIR against him for allegedly accepting money in exchange for an election ticket, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav earlier on Monday said that it did not matter to him if any insignificant person filed a case against him.

