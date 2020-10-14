Reports of Tanishq store attacked in Gujarat unfounded

Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Tanishq store attacked in Gujarat

A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district has put up a note on its door, apologising over the brand's controversial TV ad which has been withdrawn. The handwritten note in Gujarati also condemned the TV commercial. The said incident took place on Monday when few people entered the Tanishq showroom at Gandhidham and asked the owner the reason for putting up such an advertisement.

In a written response, the owner stated he has nothing to do with add on the TV.

"We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq," the note read. It was pasted on the showroom's door on October 12, and has since been removed, police said.

Earlier, there were reports that the store was attacked by a mob, however, inputs with India TV have revealed the store was not attacked.

Meanwhile, the showroom manager and local police have also rubbished media reports that the showroom was attacked by some people angry with the Tanishq advertisement.

"No such attack has taken place," said Superintendent of Police, Kutch-East, Mayur Patil.

(The story has been updated with emerging facts and inputs from our Bureau in Gujarat.)

Tanishq surrounded itself in controversy after the advertisement in question shows a Muslim woman with her Hindu daughter-in-law celebrating an event together.

The advertisement was withdrawn by the Tata group firm following a furore on social media, even as it received backing from many people.

Meanwhile, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has also rejected a complaint against a Tanishq advertisement for "promoting communal intermingling", saying there is no violation of any code.

"The complaint was not upheld, as the advertisement did not violate the ASCI codes of honesty, truthfulness and decency in advertising," ASCI said in a late evening statement.

The statement from the industry's self-regulatory body came within hours of Tanishq withdrawing the advertisement.

"ASCI has no objection to the airing of this advertisement, should the advertiser choose to do so," the statement said.

According to ASCI, after the receipt of the complaint, the Consumer Complaints Council, an independent multi-stakeholder panel, reviewed the same.

"This panel was unanimous that nothing in the advertisement was indecent or vulgar or repulsive, which is likely in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence," it added.

Also Read | Tanishq releases statement after withdrawing interfaith ceremony ad

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage