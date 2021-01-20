Image Source : AMAZON PRIME Tandav in trouble: Will take action as per law, says Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

Amid controversy over an alleged inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities, 'Tandav' web series again landed in trouble as Maharashtra on Wednesday said it will "take action against the series as per law".

"We have received a complaint regarding web series 'Tandav', action will be taken as per the law. Central government should bring legislation in regard to OTT (over-the-top) platforms," said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

We have received a complaint regarding web series 'Tandav', action will be taken as per the law. Central government should bring legislation in regard to OTT (over-the-top) platforms: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pic.twitter.com/mDk595EDlQ — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

On Tuesday, the cast and crew of Amazon Prime Video series "Tandav" said they have decided to implement changes to the political drama to address concerns.

In an official statement, the team reiterated that they had no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments.

"We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of 'Tandav' have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same," the statement read.

"Tandav", a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week but the show landed in a huge controversy over its depiction of Hindu deities.

Meanwhile, there were protests at some places in Haryana by Bajrang Dal activists and VHP and Hindu Jagran Manch members in Uttar Pradesh who also burnt effigies of some stars and makers of the web series. The VHP also demanded that NSA be invoked against Zafar.

In Uttar Pradesh, three FIRs have been lodged against the makers and artists of "Tandav" -- in Lucknow, Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur.

The complainants have alleged inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, Hindu deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the political drama.

The latest FIR at Rabupura in Greater Noida names as accused Zafar, Amazon Prime's India head Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and actors Khan, Kapadia and Sunil Grover.

Also Read: UP govt says 'Tandav' to face tough legal action, Maharashtra favours regulation

Latest India News